Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) & Waters (NYSE:WAT) Financial Contrast

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) and Waters (NYSE:WAT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.2% of Akoya Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Waters shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Waters shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Akoya Biosciences and Waters, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akoya Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Waters 1 3 2 0 2.17

Akoya Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 101.58%. Waters has a consensus price target of $367.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.83%. Given Akoya Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Akoya Biosciences is more favorable than Waters.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and Waters’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoya Biosciences $42.44 million 11.09 -$16.71 million N/A N/A Waters $2.37 billion 9.03 $521.57 million $11.15 31.40

Waters has higher revenue and earnings than Akoya Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and Waters’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoya Biosciences -59.91% -67.77% -21.00% Waters 25.40% 271.71% 22.73%

Summary

Waters beats Akoya Biosciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. It provides two distinct solutions, the CODEX and Phenoptics platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational, and clinical research. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services. The TA segment products and services include thermal analysis, rheometry and calorimetry instrument systems, and service sales. The company was founded by James Logan Waters in 1958 and is headquartered in Milford, MA.

