Alasdair (Al) Breach Purchases 6,142 Shares of Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO) Stock

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO) insider Alasdair (Al) Breach bought 6,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,579 ($20.87) per share, for a total transaction of £96,982.18 ($128,164.64).

Alasdair (Al) Breach also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, December 1st, Alasdair (Al) Breach purchased 26,100 shares of Bank of Georgia Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,550 ($20.48) per share, for a total transaction of £404,550 ($534,624.03).
  • On Friday, November 19th, Alasdair (Al) Breach acquired 16,315 shares of Bank of Georgia Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,651 ($21.82) per share, with a total value of £269,360.65 ($355,967.56).

Shares of LON BGEO opened at GBX 1,556 ($20.56) on Friday. Bank of Georgia Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 945 ($12.49) and a one year high of GBX 1,696 ($22.41). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,581.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,494.27.

About Bank of Georgia Group

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

