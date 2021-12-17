Alasdair (Al) Breach Purchases 6,142 Shares of Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO) Stock

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO) insider Alasdair (Al) Breach bought 6,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,579 ($20.87) per share, for a total transaction of £96,982.18 ($128,164.64).

Alasdair (Al) Breach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Alasdair (Al) Breach purchased 26,100 shares of Bank of Georgia Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,550 ($20.48) per share, for a total transaction of £404,550 ($534,624.03).

On Friday, November 19th, Alasdair (Al) Breach acquired 16,315 shares of Bank of Georgia Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,651 ($21.82) per share, with a total value of £269,360.65 ($355,967.56).

Shares of LON BGEO opened at GBX 1,556 ($20.56) on Friday. Bank of Georgia Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 945 ($12.49) and a one year high of GBX 1,696 ($22.41). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,581.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,494.27.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

