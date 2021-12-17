Alchemix (ALCX) Market Cap Hits $175.88 Million

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Alchemix coin can currently be bought for approximately $197.22 or 0.00421441 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Alchemix has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. Alchemix has a market cap of $175.88 million and $5.67 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00039226 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.06 or 0.00203147 BTC.

Alchemix Coin Profile

Alchemix is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,117,145 coins and its circulating supply is 891,809 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

