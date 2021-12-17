Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 99.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,621,819 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.82% of Alcoa worth $194,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 136.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at about $321,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at about $1,302,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 13.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 2.40. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of research analysts have commented on AA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Argus raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

