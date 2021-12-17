Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Sold by Oakview Capital Management L.P.

Oakview Capital Management L.P. cut its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 571,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165,722 shares during the period. Alexander & Baldwin makes up 4.6% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $13,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 85.6% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,713,000 after acquiring an additional 521,436 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 273,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 15,970 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 14.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 2,264.3% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,627,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,938 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 12.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,898 shares during the period. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $26.57.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.11). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.