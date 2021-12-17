Alexander (Sandy) Beard Buys 50,000 Shares of HGL Limited (ASX:HNG) Stock

HGL Limited (ASX:HNG) insider Alexander (Sandy) Beard bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.33 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$16,250.00 ($11,607.14).

Alexander (Sandy) Beard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Alexander (Sandy) Beard bought 4,001 shares of HGL stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.33 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$1,320.33 ($943.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 16.93 and a current ratio of 18.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. HGL’s payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

HGL Company Profile

HGL Limited imports and distributes branded products for in Australia and internationally. It operates through Retail Marketing, Building Product, and Personal Care, and Healthcare segments. The Retail Marketing segment provides standard and customized shelving and display solutions to brand owners and retailers.

