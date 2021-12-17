Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) Short Interest Down 61.9% in November

Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,900 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the November 15th total of 283,400 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Alfi stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34. Alfi has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $22.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Alfi in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alfi by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Alfi in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Alfi in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alfi in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. 3.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alfi, Inc provides interactive intelligent artificial intelligence and machine learning software solutions. Alfi, Inc was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc and changed its name to Alfi, Inc in January 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

