Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.72-0.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.70.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $13.83 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.10%.

AQN has been the topic of several analyst reports. CSFB set a $16.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,524,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $52,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

