Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.64

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.64 and last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 362 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.37%. The business had revenue of $293.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John E. Kao sold 156,903 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $2,894,860.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $180,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,165,067 shares of company stock valued at $143,772,529.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 20.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 17,238 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,382,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 17.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

