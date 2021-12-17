Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) PT Raised to $155.00 at Bank of America

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allakos has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.76.

Get Allakos alerts:

Shares of Allakos stock opened at $81.15 on Monday. Allakos has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.89.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allakos will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLK. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,433,000 after purchasing an additional 225,146 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 19.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 983,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,111,000 after purchasing an additional 161,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,417,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,747,000 after purchasing an additional 130,995 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 106.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 247,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,112,000 after purchasing an additional 127,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 38.3% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 455,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,241,000 after purchasing an additional 126,086 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.