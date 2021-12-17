Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $63.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alliant Energy plans to strengthen and expand its infrastructure, retire coal-fired production units, add clean assets to its generation, and become carbon neutral by 2050. Clean asset additions to its portfolio will help it efficiently meet the demands of an expanding customer base. Alliant Energy has plans to invest $5.8 billion between 2022 and 2025. Stable returns from regulated assets provide it with earnings visibility. It has sufficient liquidity to meet near-term debt obligations. Shares of Alliant have outperformed the industry in the past month. However, dependence on third-party electric transmission systems remains a headwind. The pandemic outbreak had a direct or indirect impact on the demand for its services. It is also subject to regulations and fulfillment of new conditions, which could further increase operating expenses.”

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.38.

LNT opened at $60.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.92. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $45.99 and a 1 year high of $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.40.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 86,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,695,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,536,000 after acquiring an additional 40,892 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,471,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,589,000 after acquiring an additional 50,906 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 547.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 66,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 55,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alliant Energy (LNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.