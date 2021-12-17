Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €235.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €235.00 ($264.04) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ALV has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €237.00 ($266.29) price target on Allianz in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($269.66) price target on Allianz in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €246.00 ($276.40) price target on Allianz in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €254.00 ($285.39) price target on Allianz in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($224.72) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allianz presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €235.25 ($264.33).

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of FRA ALV opened at €205.35 ($230.73) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €200.86 and a 200 day moving average price of €203.58. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($187.98) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($232.36).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.