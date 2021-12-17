Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a drop of 64.8% from the November 15th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ALIZY stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.75. Allianz has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

