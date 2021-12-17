AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Plans — Dividend of $1.75

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 1.754 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

NYSE:NIE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.37. 165,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,350. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $32.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.33.

About AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

