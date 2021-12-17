AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$31.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.69% from the stock’s previous close.

ALA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of AltaGas in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.32.

ALA traded up C$0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$27.03. 780,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,346. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.57. The company has a market cap of C$7.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$18.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$831.99 million. On average, research analysts predict that AltaGas will post 1.8200001 earnings per share for the current year.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

