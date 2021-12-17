AltraVue Capital LLC Raises Stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427,486 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 91,760 shares during the period. Argan accounts for about 2.8% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. AltraVue Capital LLC owned about 2.71% of Argan worth $18,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Argan by 8.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 41,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Argan during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Argan by 5.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Argan by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Argan by 16.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Argan alerts:

Shares of Argan stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $37.99. 492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,855. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.84. Argan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.31. Argan had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 13.57%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

In other Argan news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $663,850 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Argan

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.