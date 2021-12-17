Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski Purchases 10,000 Shares

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski purchased 10,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of AMRN stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. Amarin Co. plc has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.50 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.29 million. Amarin had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amarin by 977.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Amarin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 32.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amarin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.08.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

