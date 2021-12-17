American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Buys 20,000 Shares

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.62 per share, with a total value of $712,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AAT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.65. The company had a trading volume of 23,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 90.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $40.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.89.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 307.69%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAT. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

AAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

