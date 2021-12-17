American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $62.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $56.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.57.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $55.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 426.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.64. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $55.81.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,446.15%.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,934,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,349,000 after acquiring an additional 135,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,117,000 after purchasing an additional 231,896 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,393,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 41,482 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,891,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,349,000 after acquiring an additional 45,848 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

