American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Short Interest Down 38.8% in November

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 984,000 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the November 15th total of 1,607,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,421,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

LIACF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.24. The company had a trading volume of 337,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,451. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25. American Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on American Lithium in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

American Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium deposits. The firm is focused on exploring and developing the TLC Lithium, Falchani Lithium, and Macusani Uranium projects. The company was founded on February 25, 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

