Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.55 Billion

Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) will announce $3.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial reported sales of $3.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year sales of $13.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.69 billion to $13.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.85 billion to $15.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.90.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,118 shares of company stock worth $14,597,751. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 27.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMP traded down $2.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $297.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $182.83 and a twelve month high of $312.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

