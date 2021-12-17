Ameris Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Ameris Bancorp has increased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years. Ameris Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 14.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $48.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.29. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.10 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 35.40%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABCB. Stephens lowered Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $47,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ameris Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327,629 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,589 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Ameris Bancorp worth $16,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

