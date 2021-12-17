Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.05

Shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.05 and traded as low as $24.00. Ames National shares last traded at $24.19, with a volume of 21,807 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $219.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average of $24.05.

Get Ames National alerts:

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 33.01%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Ames National’s payout ratio is 39.85%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ames National by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ames National by 234.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ames National during the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ames National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.