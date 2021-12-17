AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter worth about $836,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in AMETEK by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 276,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 44,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.33.

Shares of AME opened at $143.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.96 and a one year high of $145.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.78 and its 200-day moving average is $135.01.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

In other AMETEK news, VP William D. Eginton sold 27,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $3,822,259.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 27,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,885,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

