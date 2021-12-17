AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,983 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 75,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 35,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 20,820 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MGY. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.79.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 2.49.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. The business had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

