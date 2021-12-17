AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 6,420 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,208,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,942,000. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $37.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.24.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.