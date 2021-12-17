AMG National Trust Bank Reduces Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,275 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.33% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 32,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

NYSEARCA SIVR opened at $21.66 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $29.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.67.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

