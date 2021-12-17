AMG National Trust Bank Sells 5,620 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,620 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 25,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 15,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.79.

NYSE:JPM opened at $160.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $118.27 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

