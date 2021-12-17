AMG National Trust Bank Sells 790 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $207.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.12.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

