Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $36,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 82.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.12.

AMGN stock opened at $222.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

