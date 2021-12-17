Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

AMPE opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $124.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.65. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $2.98.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 215.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 22.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

