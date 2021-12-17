Analysts Anticipate Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will report $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Align Technology posted sales of $834.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year sales of $3.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Align Technology.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $723.46.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $595.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 63.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $494.45 and a 52-week high of $737.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $642.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $652.71.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Align Technology (ALGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.