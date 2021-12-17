Analysts Anticipate Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.34. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $2.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Endeavor Group.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 7.83%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 35.07.

In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 271,850 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.29, for a total value of 7,146,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 941,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,004,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 807.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 211,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 188,202 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 428,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after acquiring an additional 264,986 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 128,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 21,106 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. 40.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EDR opened at 31.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of 22.02 and a 1 year high of 33.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is 27.42 and its 200 day moving average is 26.77.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

