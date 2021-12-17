Analysts Anticipate Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $826.27 Million

Brokerages expect that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will post $826.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Incyte’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $878.83 million and the lowest is $789.24 million. Incyte posted sales of $789.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year sales of $2.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Incyte.

Get Incyte alerts:

INCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $26,712.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Incyte by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280,144 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 271.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 754,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,920,000 after purchasing an additional 551,469 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 851,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,428,000 after purchasing an additional 466,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,411,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,197,584,000 after purchasing an additional 460,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,804,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,145,000 after purchasing an additional 444,265 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incyte stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.67. 157,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.72. Incyte has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $101.47.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Incyte (INCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.