Analysts Anticipate Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to Announce $1.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Medtronic reported earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $5.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,961,348,000 after buying an additional 7,623,881 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $921,134,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $567,426,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 26.2% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,411,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Medtronic by 27.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,059 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic stock opened at $102.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $101.23 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

