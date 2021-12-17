Analysts Anticipate The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report sales of $5.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.18 billion. Southern reported sales of $5.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern will report full-year sales of $22.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.33 billion to $22.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $23.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.42 billion to $23.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Southern.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on SO shares. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

Southern stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.84. The stock had a trading volume of 10,776,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,815. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48. Southern has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $68.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,850 shares of company stock worth $748,882. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 530.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Southern by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Southern by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

