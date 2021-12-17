Analysts Expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.75. Tenet Healthcare reported earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $7.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

THC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.94.

Shares of THC opened at $74.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $83.69.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $462,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $4,442,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,526,769. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 791.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

