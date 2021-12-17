Analysts Issue Forecasts for Boston Properties, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boston Properties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.51 per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.76 EPS.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BXP. Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.42.

NYSE:BXP opened at $114.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.54. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $88.45 and a fifty-two week high of $124.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,988,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,407,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,357 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,720,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,169,000 after buying an additional 1,065,275 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 2,256.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 803,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,082,000 after buying an additional 769,529 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,745,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,315,000 after buying an additional 452,600 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 317.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 445,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,633,000 after buying an additional 338,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

