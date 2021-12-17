Analysts Issue Forecasts for FinWise Bancorp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FINW)

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FinWise Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FinWise Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on FinWise Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company.

FinWise Bancorp stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. FinWise Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

FinWise Bancorp Company Profile

FinWise Bancorp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, FinWise Bank, a Utah state-chartered non-member bank. The company is a lender to and takes deposits from consumers and small businesses. FinWise Bancorp is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

