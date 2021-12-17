Analysts Issue Forecasts for Stereotaxis, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stereotaxis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Stereotaxis’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of Stereotaxis stock opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. Stereotaxis has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Stereotaxis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 52,723 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 352,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 197,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 10,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

