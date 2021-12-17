Analysts Offer Predictions for Simmons First National Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Simmons First National in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Simmons First National’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $193.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.88 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SFNC. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.44. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,650,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,834,000 after acquiring an additional 276,195 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,387,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,817,000 after acquiring an additional 64,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,519,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,888,000 after acquiring an additional 345,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,067,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 47,122.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,478,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,691,000 after buying an additional 1,474,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $173,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

