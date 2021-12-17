Analysts Set Expectations for IGM Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of IGM Biosciences in a report issued on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.34) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IGM Biosciences’ FY2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IGMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.11.

NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $907.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of -1.24. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $127.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.22.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 768.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 30,739 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $367,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 10.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $68,116.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

