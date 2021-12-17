Analyzing Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) and EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO)

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) and EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Leatt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of EZGO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.3% of Leatt shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Leatt and EZGO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leatt 17.03% 54.98% 34.35% EZGO Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Leatt and EZGO Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leatt $38.60 million 4.30 $4.42 million $1.72 17.15 EZGO Technologies $16.84 million 1.13 $150,000.00 N/A N/A

Leatt has higher revenue and earnings than EZGO Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Leatt and EZGO Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leatt 0 0 0 0 N/A EZGO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Leatt beats EZGO Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Leatt Company Profile

Leatt Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing, and distribution of personal protective equipment. It focuses in the personal protective equipment for motor sports and leisure activities, including riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs. The company was founded by Christopher James Leatt on March 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Durbanville, South Africa.

EZGO Technologies Company Profile

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, rental, and sale of e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved the rental and sale of lithium batteries; and sale, franchising, and operation of smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices. The company offers its e-bicycles and e-tricycles under the Dilang and Cenbird brands; and smart charging piles under the Hengdian brand. Further, it sells battery packs and cells. In addition, the company engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of software related to e-bicycle and battery rental services. The company was formerly known as EZGO IOT Tech & Services Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Changzhou, China.

