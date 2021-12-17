Analyzing SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) and Sonendo (NYSE:SONX)

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) and Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

This table compares SmileDirectClub and Sonendo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmileDirectClub $656.78 million 1.50 -$78.37 million ($0.71) -3.58 Sonendo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sonendo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SmileDirectClub.

Profitability

This table compares SmileDirectClub and Sonendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmileDirectClub -11.91% -45.13% -3.65% Sonendo N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SmileDirectClub and Sonendo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmileDirectClub 6 5 1 0 1.58 Sonendo 0 0 4 0 3.00

SmileDirectClub presently has a consensus price target of $6.27, suggesting a potential upside of 146.96%. Sonendo has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 146.52%. Given SmileDirectClub’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SmileDirectClub is more favorable than Sonendo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.8% of SmileDirectClub shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.0% of SmileDirectClub shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sonendo beats SmileDirectClub on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc. operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria. It offers aligners, impression and whitening kits, whitening gels, and retainers; and toothbrushes, toothpastes, water flossers, SmileSpa, and various ancillary oral care products. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Sonendo Company Profile

Sonendo Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. Sonendo Inc. is based in LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.