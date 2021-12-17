Anchor Protocol Price Hits $3.15 on Major Exchanges (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. During the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.15 or 0.00006816 BTC on major exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $583.10 million and $6.68 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00012787 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003893 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000059 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00045434 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,826,541 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

