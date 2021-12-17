Angling Direct (LON:ANG) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG) fell 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 54 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 55.50 ($0.73). 17,227 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 112,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.50 ($0.75).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 62.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 69.59. The stock has a market cap of £42.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59.

Angling Direct Company Profile (LON:ANG)

Angling Direct plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fishing tackle products and equipment in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers baits and additives, bait accessories, bait boats, bait boxes, bait making equipment, barrows and trolleys, bed chair accessories, bed chairs, bite alarms, bivvies and shelters, bivvy accessories, books, buckets and riddles, catapult spares, catapults, chairs, clothing, and cooking equipment.

