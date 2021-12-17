Anglo American (LON:AAL) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 3,210 ($42.42) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,010 ($39.78) to GBX 2,960 ($39.12) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.68) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($37.00) to GBX 2,600 ($34.36) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.57) to GBX 3,400 ($44.93) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($54.18) to GBX 3,700 ($48.90) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,252.22 ($42.98).

AAL opened at GBX 2,896.50 ($38.28) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £38.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,779.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,116.42. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 2,321 ($30.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,509 ($46.37).

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,615 ($34.56) per share, for a total transaction of £6,145.25 ($8,121.12). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 245 shares of company stock valued at $643,325.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

