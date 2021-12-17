Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.79

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.79 and last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 25471 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Annexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Annexon alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.43.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Annexon, Inc. will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Annexon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Annexon by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Annexon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Annexon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Annexon by 108,962.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter.

Annexon Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.