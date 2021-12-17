Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) PT Raised to $561.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $486.00 to $561.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.26% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $470.85.
Anthem stock opened at $447.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $418.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem has a 52-week low of $286.04 and a 52-week high of $451.71.
In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Anthem Company Profile
Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.
