Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) PT Raised to $561.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $486.00 to $561.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $470.85.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem stock opened at $447.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $418.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem has a 52-week low of $286.04 and a 52-week high of $451.71.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Anthem will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.