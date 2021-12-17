Antiample (XAMP) Price Down 4.3% This Week

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Antiample coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Antiample has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Antiample has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $90.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Antiample Coin Profile

Antiample (XAMP) is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Buying and Selling Antiample

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Antiample should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Antiample using one of the exchanges listed above.

